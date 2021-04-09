$155.73 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce sales of $155.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.70 million and the lowest is $154.00 million. Nautilus posted sales of $93.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $538.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NLS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,402. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $503.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

