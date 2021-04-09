$157.65 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report $157.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.70 million to $158.60 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $166.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $629.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $634.50 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $642.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.10. 129,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.88. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,444.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $7,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

