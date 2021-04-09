$162.98 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $162.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.30 million and the highest is $164.66 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $171.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $677.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.50 million to $692.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $720.28 million, with estimates ranging from $706.80 million to $733.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,628. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $712.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,326,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

