$194.33 Million in Sales Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $194.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $209.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $790.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.37 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $826.29 million, with estimates ranging from $795.67 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 732,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

