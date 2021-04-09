$302.75 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce sales of $302.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.50 million to $309.00 million. Himax Technologies posted sales of $184.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. 40,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.24 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,064 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

