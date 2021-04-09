3,597 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 568,539 shares of company stock valued at $42,735,902. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.98. 32,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,086. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

