3,811 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 42,445 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,303,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $91.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,614 shares of company stock worth $28,904,018. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.