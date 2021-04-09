495 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,234,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,901,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,943,000 after acquiring an additional 38,276 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

NYSE:MAA opened at $146.42 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $149.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

