$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $22.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.56. 32,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,628. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $140.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

