52,328 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,000. Apple accounts for approximately 3.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,563,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $8,191,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,080,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,953,000 after acquiring an additional 41,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $130.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

