5,278 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 522.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,348,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 274.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 27.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Illumina by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $403.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $998,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

