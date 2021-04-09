$552.25 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will post $552.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.94 million and the lowest is $546.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $534.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,172,000 after purchasing an additional 812,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 688,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,164. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

