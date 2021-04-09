$566.04 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $566.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.40 million to $663.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $454.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.86.

In other LGI Homes news, VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 1,266.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $5.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.09. 128,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $158.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.82.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

