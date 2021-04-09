576 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.97. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,111. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $375.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

