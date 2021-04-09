62 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,460,000 after purchasing an additional 59,513 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

Shares of ROP opened at $418.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.55 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

