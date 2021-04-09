6,353 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

