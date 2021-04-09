6,353 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit