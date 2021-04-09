727 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,775,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,428.52, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

