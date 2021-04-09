$85.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $85.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. Nevro posted sales of $87.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $442.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $515.47 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $526.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.38.

NVRO traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 188,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a one year low of $101.90 and a one year high of $188.14.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.