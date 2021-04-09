86,864 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF accounts for 2.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.07% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock remained flat at $$20.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,727. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

