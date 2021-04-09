8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 38% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001222 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.