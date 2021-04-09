Aave Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.52 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC on major exchanges. Aave has a market cap of $4.52 billion and approximately $213.67 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,477,218 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

