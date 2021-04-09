AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SKFRY opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

