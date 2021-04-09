ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 74,864 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,142,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $718,408.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,215.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,482 shares of company stock worth $1,393,944. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

