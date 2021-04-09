Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACCD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Accolade by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Accolade by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

ACCD opened at $46.81 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.