Achain Trading 35.2% Higher This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $28.33 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00044784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.