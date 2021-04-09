Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

