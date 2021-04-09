Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $107,955.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $65.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.66. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Comments


