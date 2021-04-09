Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $795.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

