Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 7,274 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a market cap of $795.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $56,013.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $104,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit