Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,902.86

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,902.86 ($37.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,144 ($41.08). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,131 ($40.91), with a volume of 495,315 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,318 ($30.28).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,030.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,904.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

