Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $499.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $238.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 12 month low of $310.79 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

