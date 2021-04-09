Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.27

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.27 and last traded at $98.27, with a volume of 3154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

ATEYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

