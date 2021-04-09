Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.67. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 572,788 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

