Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.29. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Afya alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.