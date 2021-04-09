Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Shares Down 4.7%

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.65. 2,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGKF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Aggreko alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.