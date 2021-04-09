AidCoin (AID) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $402.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00625278 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038166 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

