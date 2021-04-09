Aigang (AIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $238,419.71 and approximately $193.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

