Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

