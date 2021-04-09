Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €90.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Shares of AIR opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.85. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Analyst Recommendations for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit