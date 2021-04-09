Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DETNF stock remained flat at $$30.06 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

