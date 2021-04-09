Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DETNF shares. DNB Markets downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DETNF stock remained flat at $$30.06 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

