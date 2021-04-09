Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

