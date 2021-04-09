Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,424 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

