Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 51,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average volume of 5,964 call options.

AMLP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,079. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

