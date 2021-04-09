Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $309.01 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $309.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00002419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.00323360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003215 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013794 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006630 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,280,570,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,664,123,086 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

