Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.80

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 94.90 ($1.24), with a volume of 1089018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £511.42 million and a P/E ratio of 63.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Alliance Pharma’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Alliance Pharma’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

