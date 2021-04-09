AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Hits $410,369.07

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. AllSafe has a market cap of $410,369.07 and $65.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.