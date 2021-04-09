Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

