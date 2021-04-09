Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 554,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 93,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OMF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

OMF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

