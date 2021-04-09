Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 186 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

CCI stock opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

