Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $64.43 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $3,209,310.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,799.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,753 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,612.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

