American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVA shares. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,553.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,861 shares of company stock worth $2,621,346 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

