American International Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after buying an additional 936,994 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 134,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NOW by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 122,130 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

